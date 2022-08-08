Motorists who hold a regular car licence could be given permission to drive large goods vehicles without any additional testing under plans being explored by the Government.

The Department for Transport has launched a “call for evidence” on a number of proposals intended to address the ongoing shortage of HGV drivers.

Among these are removing previous restrictions imposed by the EU on the maximum mass of vehicle a motorist could drive on a standard B1 class licence.

The Government says that by restoring so-called “grandfather rights” it could help encourage more people to consider a career in the haulage industry.