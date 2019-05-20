Burnley high street sales boom thanks to Primark

Burnley town centre is buzzing with a massive increase in visitor numbers twelve months on since Primark opened its doors to shoppers.

The budget fashion retailer has not only helped to increase the number of customers choosing to shop at the Charter Walk, but has also diversified the offer of the centre itself.

The opening of the 32,000 square foot anchor store created over 100 new jobs in the town centre and has been met by an incredibly positive response from shoppers and raised footfall figures.

Debbie Hernon, Charter Walk centre manager, commented: “Last year’s arrival of Primark marked an amazing addition to Charter Walk’s already strong line up of retailers. Since opening, the store has proven incredibly popular with our shoppers and has redefined shopping in Burnley town centre.”

Furthermore, the opening of Primark has brought a boost for other shops in the centre with almost all reporting increased sales.

Carol Beswick, who runs Florist Lancashire in Fleet Walk, is among the success stories. She said: "I see a lot of shoppers carrying Primark bags so yes the opening of the store has definitely had a positive impact on the high street. I previously had a stall in Burnley Market Hall and moved to Fleet Walk in October last year because market sales were on the decline. I am open seven days a week and sales have definitely increased. Charter Walk have been really good and given me a stand to place the floral displays outside my shop. This attracts a lot of shoppers."

Primark Burnley opened in May 2018 with a spectacular grand opening featuring performances from dancers and a live DJ. Hundreds of customers queued up waiting for the doors to open. There was plenty of joy among eager shoppers as they flooded into the two-floored premises, which boast clothes, homeware and beauty products