Thousands flock to annual 1940s themed Padiham on Parade weekend

Thousands of visitors flocked to the annual Padiham on Parade weekend.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 26th Jun 2023, 11:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 11:15 BST

Held over two days, the 1940s themed weekend had free live entertainment, including 1940s-style music, followed by a packed-out programme of live performances in the marquees, including a George Formby tribute.

The town centre was transformed by a military parade, classic vehicles, re-enactors and more, while a vintage market and crafts was held in Padiham Town Hall ballroom. There were crafts and wartime memory boxes in Padiham Library and Padiham Archives hosted memorabilia exhibition.

Padiham on Parade 2023 was a great success at the weekendPadiham on Parade 2023 was a great success at the weekend
The crowds also enjoyed funfair, dancing, a Punch & Judy show, storytelling, a display of vintage vehicles, old fashioned funfair games and vehicle lovers took ride on a vintage bus from the town centre or Gawthorpe Hall at various times throughout Saturday.

The weekend was rounded off with a traditional parade through the town yesterday with civic dignitaries in attendance and Shuttleworth College pupil Jolie Forrest sang ‘Bring Him Home’ from the musical Les Miserables.

Padiham on Parade 2023 was a great success at the weekendPadiham on Parade 2023 was a great success at the weekend
