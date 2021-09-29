Soccer ace Andy Saville and his fellow team mates are on the books of a singing teacher who is helping them to tune up ready for their big break into the music business. The players were rehearsing the Animals 60s hit The House of The Rising Sun, at their Deepdale ground, with Preston singing teacher Gillian Littlesair. The soprano, who coaches Preston choir, has been brought in to train the team before they put their voices to the final recording of the track
This is how Lancashire looked in 1996

A selection of your photographs from days gone by.

By Naomi Moon
Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 3:45 pm

This week we are looking at 1996. Do you recognise yourself or anyone else in these pictures? Let us know.

1.

Safety campaigners at a Preston school were celebrating after winning back their crossing patrol - now all they need is a lollipop lady. Parents and governors have been locked in a row with the county council since the crossing patrol at Kennington County Primary School was scrapped shortly before the new term. Pictured: Mary Pape (far right) with some of the pupils she has helped cross the busy road

2.

Some children want their school days to go on and on. At Whitefield County Primary School in Penwortham, the sounding of the bell signals the end of lessons and the start of a fun Kids Care after-school club. Within days of opening, the club is already full to capacity. Housed in a spare classroom at the Oaklands Drive school, the club provides affordable care before and after school hours every week day

3.

High-flying Preston youngsters have been kicking their way to success in their first full martial arts competition. Students from the Shotokan Karate School picked up three awards after chopping their way through the opposition at the Greater Manchester Open Championships. They finished a creditable third in two categories with nine-year-old Richard Bird winning a technical ability award. The karate classes are held at the Grange County Primary School, Preston, under the tuition of black belt Albert Timothy

4.

Pupils at a Chorley school are learning how to make music with the help of their new headteacher. The children at Anderton CP School, near Chorley, have recently started keyboard lessons in their lunch breaks with the help of headteacher Mrs Barbara Riley (pictured above with pupils)

