This is how Lancashire looked in 1985

1.
Staff, pupils and parents at Kirkham County Primary School are celebrating the school's 75th anniversary by holding a special Edwardian week. The whole of school life has been projected back to the turn of the century for the class of 85. Throughout the week a variety of events has been arranged, including maypole dancing, and at playtime the children were shown how to play with these hoops
2.
Teenage athlete Mark Howarth received the shock of his life when he went to school. In front of all his friends during morning assembly at St Cuthbert Mayne High School, Preston, headmaster Joseph Connelly told him: "You're off to Spain in a couple of weeks." For Mark, 14, has been chosen to represent Great Britain in the International Federation of Catholic Schools Games in Caruna
3.
An all-singing, dancing production of Oh! What a Lovely War has been a sell-out. For the musical play staged by Kirkham Grammar School has been a roaring success. The cast is clad in black and white costumes and the show includes songs, tap dances and a parasol dance. Pictured: Osman El-Jendi, Rebecca Simpson, Richard Wedge, Andrea Fish, David Wilson, Lorraine Anderson, Caroline Gault and Phillip Walmsley
4.
Showbiz star Bonnie Langford gave youngsters an impromptu demonstration of her stage routine at a Lancashire school. Bonnie took time off from rehearsals for the Pirates of Penzance in Manchester to hand over the keys to a new minibus for the 58-pupil Coppice School, Bamber Bridge, Preston. While she was there she also presented swimming awards to the children and stayed for lunch