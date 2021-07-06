It was a hello-goodbye day for children at a Preston junior school. Youngsters from the Harris School are preparing to say a fond farewell to the Garstang Road buildings. The children and their parents got a chance to look round their new school - two miles up the road at Ingol Lightfoot Primary School. The school was originally built to house children in the surrounding area but when it was discovered there were not enough pupils living nearby it was agreed to transfer the Harris School to the Lightfoot site

This is how Lancashire looked in 1984

A selection of your photographs from days gone by.

By Naomi Moon
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 3:45 pm

This week we are looking at 1984. Do you recognise yourself or anyone else in these pictures? Let us know. READ MORE: Stories that hit the headlines back in 1984

1.

Jumping for joy - that's Fulwood County Primary School. The boys, who compete in the Fulwood and District Seven-a-Side Soccer League, finished joint second with St Peter's CP School, and then went on to beat St Peter's in the final of the Football Rally KO competition. The boys rounders team, competing in the inter-schools competition, won their section. And not to be outdone, the girls proved victorious in their section of the inter-schools skittle ball rally

2.

Parents, teachers and pupils turned out in their hundreds for an afternoon of fun and entertainment at Garstang High School. The highlight was a display by the Blue Avengers Drum and Bugle Corps, who played their hearts out in the blistering sunshine

3.

Three villages had a field day as the sun smiled on their annual jamboree. The crowds soaked up the carnival atmosphere created by the communities of Newton, Clifton and Salwick. Newton Youth Club, above, went punk for the day as they joined the colourful procession

4.

Town crier Mike Andrews never thought he was in with a shout. With just three years experience under his belt, he faced competition from the cream of the country's public announcers. But Mike, from Dorset, bellowed his way to first prize in the Fylde town crier contest staged at Lytham's Lowther Gardens. Mike is pictured above with some of the other entrants

