Thieveley Pike waymark restoration

The Limersgate waymark plaque high on Deerplay Moor, next to Thieveley Pike at 449m above Cliviger Gorge has been restored with funding from the Scottish Power Cliviger Fund.

Ivor Emo was prompted by Edward Walton-chairman of Burnley Civic Trust who had spotted that the plaque had collapsed and weathered badly. Ivor knew just the man to restore it and sought James Cropper, local builder, farmer and stone mason whose land and farm is close to the site.

A sketch from an old walking guide preserved an image of the original structure.

The Limersgate route is an ancient highway pre-dating medieval time, running between Rochdale and Clitheroe, it may have received its name in either of two ways. It marks the boundary of the forest of Rossendale where hunting took place in medieval times. Hunting dogs were known as ‘limers’ from the Latin – Ligamen – leash.

Walking guide sketch of the original

The more popular belief is that it received its name from the transportation of lime from Clitheroe by Galloway ponies. The teams of ‘lime gals’, were led by tough men and women who braved the elements and rough conditions, the most famous of these in the Rochdale area being Mary Alice Hartley known popularly as Ailse O’Fussers.