The show features the top 30 heritage chart hits voted on by more than 80 countries worldwide, plus music videos, interviews, and live music from global stars.

And you can watch an episode here thanks to Latest TV.

Musicians who appear throughout the series include Limahl, Paul Young, Chesney Hawkes, Chris De Burgh, Micky Dolenz, Peter Cox, Matt Hoy, Tight Fit, The Vapors, Starjets, Toyah Wilcox, Spandau Ballet, Sir Cliff Richard and more.

The Heritage Chart with Mike Read

Mike - a former Radio One host and long-time broadcaster - chats to the artists to find out what they're up to now, we see their new music videos and hear them live playing in The Heritage Chart cellar, where stars such as Amy Winehouse have previously performed.

Who takes this week’s number one spot? Watch to find out.