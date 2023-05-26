3 . Keighley Green Club, Bank Parade, Burnley, 1971

The finals of the Burnley Express Family Circle-Bass Charrington ballroom dancing competition proved so popular that there was a full house at Keighley Green Club on Friday, 28th May 1971. Weeks of exciting competition reached a climax for the 36 finalists in the modern sequence, modern quickstep and the free style events. Pictured with the Queen of Industry, Mrs Brenda Day, who made the presentation, are (from the left) Mr and Mrs Rowley, Miss Hart, Mr English and Mr and Mrs Sutcliffe. Photo: s