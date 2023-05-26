News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Major Spice Girls reunion update
Parents jailed for murdering 10-month old baby on Christmas Day
Material found in Madeleine McCann reservoir search sent to Germany
Celine Dion cancels UK ‘Courage’ world tour
IRA plot to kill Queen in San Francisco in 1983 revealed by FBI
TikTok prankster Mizzy arrested again days after court appearance
A local model, who withdrew from beauty competitions two years ago because of a weight problem, made a comeback on Wednesday, 14th July 1971, when she won the Burnley heat of the Miss United Kingdom contest. Now, 23-year-old Miss Sylvana Swailes of Fir Grove Burnley has the chance of winning the Miss United Kingdom 1971 title when she competes in the final at Blackpool next month. Runner up was Miss Sandra Pye, 19-year-old Lucy Clayton model, who lives at Church Street, Padiham. Third was out-of-town Miss Gillian Duxbury of Lea, near Preston.A local model, who withdrew from beauty competitions two years ago because of a weight problem, made a comeback on Wednesday, 14th July 1971, when she won the Burnley heat of the Miss United Kingdom contest. Now, 23-year-old Miss Sylvana Swailes of Fir Grove Burnley has the chance of winning the Miss United Kingdom 1971 title when she competes in the final at Blackpool next month. Runner up was Miss Sandra Pye, 19-year-old Lucy Clayton model, who lives at Church Street, Padiham. Third was out-of-town Miss Gillian Duxbury of Lea, near Preston.
A local model, who withdrew from beauty competitions two years ago because of a weight problem, made a comeback on Wednesday, 14th July 1971, when she won the Burnley heat of the Miss United Kingdom contest. Now, 23-year-old Miss Sylvana Swailes of Fir Grove Burnley has the chance of winning the Miss United Kingdom 1971 title when she competes in the final at Blackpool next month. Runner up was Miss Sandra Pye, 19-year-old Lucy Clayton model, who lives at Church Street, Padiham. Third was out-of-town Miss Gillian Duxbury of Lea, near Preston.

School competitions and beauty pageants from the 1970s and 1990s in Burnley

The Burnley heat of the Miss United Kingdom beauty contest was heating up at the Locarno Ballroom, Centenary Way, 1971, as some of our retro pictures from the Burnley Civic Trust archive show here.
By Dominic Collis
Published 26th May 2023, 15:45 BST

We’ve also dug out some evocative school competition snap and Children in Need fundraisers from 1990.

Take a look and see if you recognise anyone.

The full line-up of contestants

1. Locarno Ballroom, Centenary Way, Burnley, 1971

The full line-up of contestants Photo: S

Photo Sales
Judges were Mr Mel Scholes (former British high diving champion and former Tokyo Olympics finalist), Mr K. Betts (manager of Safeways), Mr D. K. Hall (editor of the Burnley Express), Mr. D. Taylor (editor of the Evening Star) and "Ugly" Ray Teret (DJ, formerly with Radio Caroline).

2. Judges

Judges were Mr Mel Scholes (former British high diving champion and former Tokyo Olympics finalist), Mr K. Betts (manager of Safeways), Mr D. K. Hall (editor of the Burnley Express), Mr. D. Taylor (editor of the Evening Star) and "Ugly" Ray Teret (DJ, formerly with Radio Caroline). Photo: S

Photo Sales
The finals of the Burnley Express Family Circle-Bass Charrington ballroom dancing competition proved so popular that there was a full house at Keighley Green Club on Friday, 28th May 1971. Weeks of exciting competition reached a climax for the 36 finalists in the modern sequence, modern quickstep and the free style events. Pictured with the Queen of Industry, Mrs Brenda Day, who made the presentation, are (from the left) Mr and Mrs Rowley, Miss Hart, Mr English and Mr and Mrs Sutcliffe.

3. Keighley Green Club, Bank Parade, Burnley, 1971

The finals of the Burnley Express Family Circle-Bass Charrington ballroom dancing competition proved so popular that there was a full house at Keighley Green Club on Friday, 28th May 1971. Weeks of exciting competition reached a climax for the 36 finalists in the modern sequence, modern quickstep and the free style events. Pictured with the Queen of Industry, Mrs Brenda Day, who made the presentation, are (from the left) Mr and Mrs Rowley, Miss Hart, Mr English and Mr and Mrs Sutcliffe. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Christmas 3000 was the subject for an essay competition for Gawthorpe High School pupils. The winners, judged by members of the English Department, received book tokens. Winners and runners up: 7th year, James Smettem, Ian Wardle, 8th year Benjy Newman, Rebecca Marshall, 9th year Ben Dyson, Angela Raven, Best illustrated story, Kelly Jackson, (9th year), 10th year Nicola Butler, Duncan Pattie, 11th year Clare Hargreaves, Joanne Hudson.

4. Gawthorpe High School, Burnley, 1990

Christmas 3000 was the subject for an essay competition for Gawthorpe High School pupils. The winners, judged by members of the English Department, received book tokens. Winners and runners up: 7th year, James Smettem, Ian Wardle, 8th year Benjy Newman, Rebecca Marshall, 9th year Ben Dyson, Angela Raven, Best illustrated story, Kelly Jackson, (9th year), 10th year Nicola Butler, Duncan Pattie, 11th year Clare Hargreaves, Joanne Hudson. Photo: S

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Burnley