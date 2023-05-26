The Burnley heat of the Miss United Kingdom beauty contest was heating up at the Locarno Ballroom, Centenary Way, 1971, as some of our retro pictures from the Burnley Civic Trust archive show here.
We’ve also dug out some evocative school competition snap and Children in Need fundraisers from 1990.
Take a look and see if you recognise anyone.
1. Locarno Ballroom, Centenary Way, Burnley, 1971
The full line-up of contestants Photo: S
2. Judges
Judges were Mr Mel Scholes (former British high diving champion and former Tokyo Olympics finalist), Mr K. Betts (manager of Safeways), Mr D. K. Hall (editor of the Burnley Express), Mr. D. Taylor (editor of the Evening Star) and "Ugly" Ray Teret (DJ, formerly with Radio Caroline). Photo: S
3. Keighley Green Club, Bank Parade, Burnley, 1971
The finals of the Burnley Express Family Circle-Bass Charrington ballroom dancing competition proved so popular that there was a full house at Keighley Green Club on Friday, 28th May 1971. Weeks of exciting competition reached a climax for the 36 finalists in the modern sequence, modern quickstep and the free style events. Pictured with the Queen of Industry, Mrs Brenda Day, who made the presentation, are (from the left) Mr and Mrs Rowley, Miss Hart, Mr English and Mr and Mrs Sutcliffe. Photo: s
4. Gawthorpe High School, Burnley, 1990
Christmas 3000 was the subject for an essay competition for Gawthorpe High School pupils. The winners, judged by members of the English Department, received book tokens. Winners and runners up: 7th year, James Smettem, Ian Wardle, 8th year Benjy Newman, Rebecca Marshall, 9th year Ben Dyson, Angela Raven, Best illustrated story, Kelly Jackson, (9th year), 10th year Nicola Butler, Duncan Pattie, 11th year Clare Hargreaves, Joanne Hudson. Photo: S