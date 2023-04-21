Retro picture gallery spotlight on Burnley folk in the 1970s and 80s

2 . Harle Syke, 1971

It was an uphill trek for these four local girls picture in Harle Syke on Saturday, 21st August 1971. They were hiking to Haworth, as part of the Duke of Edinburgh's silver award scheme. They are (from the left) Barbara Gaskell (16) of Highfield Avenue, Burnley, Sheila Riley (16) of Red Lees Avenue, Cliviger, Susan Gardner (15) of Sycamore Avenue and Barbara Eastwood (15), both of Burnley. Photo: S