Retro picture gallery spotlight on Burnley folk in the 1970s and 80s

Our dive into the Burnley Civic Trust archive collection of old Burnley Express photographs today takes us to the 1970s and 80s and the farewells, rewards and retirements of local people.

By Dominic Collis
Published 21st Apr 2023, 18:33 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 19:05 BST

Take a look and see if you can spot anyone you recognise.

A talking parrot with a passion for beer and an alligator that committed suicide. These are some of the memories that flooded back into the minds of our customers at the Derby Hotel in Colne Road, when landlady Mrs Betty Hughes retired after 25 years.

1. Derby Hotel, Colne Road, 1981

A talking parrot with a passion for beer and an alligator that committed suicide. These are some of the memories that flooded back into the minds of our customers at the Derby Hotel in Colne Road, when landlady Mrs Betty Hughes retired after 25 years. Photo: S

It was an uphill trek for these four local girls picture in Harle Syke on Saturday, 21st August 1971. They were hiking to Haworth, as part of the Duke of Edinburgh's silver award scheme. They are (from the left) Barbara Gaskell (16) of Highfield Avenue, Burnley, Sheila Riley (16) of Red Lees Avenue, Cliviger, Susan Gardner (15) of Sycamore Avenue and Barbara Eastwood (15), both of Burnley.

2. Harle Syke, 1971

It was an uphill trek for these four local girls picture in Harle Syke on Saturday, 21st August 1971. They were hiking to Haworth, as part of the Duke of Edinburgh's silver award scheme. They are (from the left) Barbara Gaskell (16) of Highfield Avenue, Burnley, Sheila Riley (16) of Red Lees Avenue, Cliviger, Susan Gardner (15) of Sycamore Avenue and Barbara Eastwood (15), both of Burnley. Photo: S

Burnley Army Cadets Stephen Smith and Stephen Farrer were the first in the Burnley unit to receive Duke of Edinburgh bronze awards on Sunday, 22nd August 1971.

3. TA Drill Hall, Bank Parade, Burnley

Burnley Army Cadets Stephen Smith and Stephen Farrer were the first in the Burnley unit to receive Duke of Edinburgh bronze awards on Sunday, 22nd August 1971. Photo: S

Five Burnley Grammar School boys scooped 28 grade A's between them in their A-level results. And this, according to their headmaster, was average for the grammar school! The outstanding five, (left to right in the picture) are: Roger Shaw, Neil Holdsworth, Martyn Brecker, Jeffrey Alderson and John Acornley.

4. Burnley Grammar School, Byron Street, 1971

Five Burnley Grammar School boys scooped 28 grade A's between them in their A-level results. And this, according to their headmaster, was average for the grammar school! The outstanding five, (left to right in the picture) are: Roger Shaw, Neil Holdsworth, Martyn Brecker, Jeffrey Alderson and John Acornley. Photo: S

