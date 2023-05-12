Toady our delve into the Burnley Civic Trust Archive Collection takes a look at the weird and wonderful world of animal rescues and dramatic incidents in Burnley and surrounding areas over the years.
Take a look through these old Burnley Express photographs and captions to see if you can recognise anyone.
1. Wood End Sewage Works, Barden Lane, Burnley, 1971
A group of workmen at Wood End Sewage Works near Barden Lane turned animal rescuers yesterday, Thursday 5th August 1971, when one of them found a fox snared round its neck. As the men found when they tried to free it, the animal was still very much alive. Mt Stanley May, a joiner, of Rivers Mead Cottage off Barden Lane, wrapped the fox in a colleague's jacket, loosened the knot round its neck and it vanished into the undergrowth. Photo: s
2. Milk float fire, 1971
Dairyman Mr Marshall (left) and his helper, Mr Duerden, loading up before the early morning round.
The milkman had a shock when his electric float caught fire, but 500 homes still had the daily pinta on the step after a bit of quick thinking. Stand-in roundsman Trevor Duerden of West View, Cliviger, put a call through to his boss, and between them they finished deliveries in alternative transport. Meanwhile, the fire brigade had to deal with the float. The fire burned out the electrical fittings and destroyed the battery. "It should be on the road again this weekend," said dairyman Mr Eric Marshall of Rossendale Road, before setting off for an afternoon's golf. Photo: s
3. Pendlefin Studios, Bracewell Street, Burnley, 1971
Assessors work out the massive bill caused by the fire. The roof was completely ruined in the blaze.
Burnley firemen were complimented yesterday, the 26th July 1971, by a local boss for bravery in tackling a multi-thousand-pound blaze on his firm's premises. In turn, Pendlefin Studios Ltd was congratulated for "good housekeeping" on fire precautions by Deputy Chief Fire Officer Mr P. Copley. Pendlefin Studios lost its entire stock of hand-painted models, valued at more than £5,000, when fire gutted the packaging section at the Bracewell Street studios. Photo: S
4. Gordon Lennox pub, Cliviger, 1982
The car is chained up by Mr Alec Heap, before being lowered down from its perch on the fence.
Unwelcome guest in the village pub. A runaway car careered down a field at Cliviger and smashed into the Gordon Lennox Inn to become an unexpected gate-crasher. The Marina Saloon was left perched on a fence behind the pub and had to be rescued by a JCB with the use of chains. Photo: s