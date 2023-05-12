2 . Milk float fire, 1971

Dairyman Mr Marshall (left) and his helper, Mr Duerden, loading up before the early morning round. The milkman had a shock when his electric float caught fire, but 500 homes still had the daily pinta on the step after a bit of quick thinking. Stand-in roundsman Trevor Duerden of West View, Cliviger, put a call through to his boss, and between them they finished deliveries in alternative transport. Meanwhile, the fire brigade had to deal with the float. The fire burned out the electrical fittings and destroyed the battery. "It should be on the road again this weekend," said dairyman Mr Eric Marshall of Rossendale Road, before setting off for an afternoon's golf. Photo: s