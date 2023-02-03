Burnley buses, their drivers and passengers are the fascinating features of this week’s retro picture gallery.
Take a look and read about these wonderful photographs from Burnley Civic Trust.
1. Burnt-out
Burnley bus driver Mr Harold Beet narrowly escaped serious injury when this Ribble single-decker bus caught fire on a moorland road on Saturday morning, 14th August 1971. Mr Beet of Clifton Street, Burnley was driving the 6-15am bus from Burnley to Bacup when he smelt and then saw smoke coming from the engine. He stopped in pouring rain in Burnley Road, Cliviger, and saw flames coming from the engine. He tried to douse them with a fire extinguisher, but the blaze became too much for him. He ran to the nearby Deerplay brickworks and phoned for the fire brigade.
Photo: S
2. Luxury
Fancy a flip in BCN's fleet of five luxury coaches? Well distance is "no object" according to Mr Douglas Chaplin, general manager of Burnley, Colne and Nelson Joint Transport Authority.
Photo: S
3. Smiles
A smiling group of Hollingreave Youth Club members pictured before their trip to Hardcastle Crags on Good Friday. The article gave information about members of Burnley Holiday Group who enjoyed a ramble in Littendale on Good Friday, 9th April 1971.
Photo: S
4. Burnley Holiday Group
Some of the Holiday Group members prepare to board the coach for the Dales walk. Members of Burnley Holiday Group enjoyed a ramble in Littendale on Good Friday, 9th April 1971.
Photo: S