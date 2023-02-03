1 . Burnt-out

Burnley bus driver Mr Harold Beet narrowly escaped serious injury when this Ribble single-decker bus caught fire on a moorland road on Saturday morning, 14th August 1971. Mr Beet of Clifton Street, Burnley was driving the 6-15am bus from Burnley to Bacup when he smelt and then saw smoke coming from the engine. He stopped in pouring rain in Burnley Road, Cliviger, and saw flames coming from the engine. He tried to douse them with a fire extinguisher, but the blaze became too much for him. He ran to the nearby Deerplay brickworks and phoned for the fire brigade.

Photo: S