Some of the men and women who received their awards at Nelson's Silverman Hall. Safety first seems to be the motto of bus driver John Howarth, who, over a period of 33 years of driving buses for the Burnley, Colne and Nelson Joint Transport Undertaking had not been involved in an accident which was his fault.
Retro picture gallery looking back at old Burnley buses

Burnley buses, their drivers and passengers are the fascinating features of this week’s retro picture gallery.

By Dominic Collis
1 hour ago
Updated 3rd Feb 2023, 6:24pm

Take a look and read about these wonderful photographs from Burnley Civic Trust.

1. Burnt-out

Burnley bus driver Mr Harold Beet narrowly escaped serious injury when this Ribble single-decker bus caught fire on a moorland road on Saturday morning, 14th August 1971. Mr Beet of Clifton Street, Burnley was driving the 6-15am bus from Burnley to Bacup when he smelt and then saw smoke coming from the engine. He stopped in pouring rain in Burnley Road, Cliviger, and saw flames coming from the engine. He tried to douse them with a fire extinguisher, but the blaze became too much for him. He ran to the nearby Deerplay brickworks and phoned for the fire brigade.

2. Luxury

Fancy a flip in BCN's fleet of five luxury coaches? Well distance is "no object" according to Mr Douglas Chaplin, general manager of Burnley, Colne and Nelson Joint Transport Authority.

3. Smiles

A smiling group of Hollingreave Youth Club members pictured before their trip to Hardcastle Crags on Good Friday. The article gave information about members of Burnley Holiday Group who enjoyed a ramble in Littendale on Good Friday, 9th April 1971.

4. Burnley Holiday Group

Some of the Holiday Group members prepare to board the coach for the Dales walk. Members of Burnley Holiday Group enjoyed a ramble in Littendale on Good Friday, 9th April 1971.

