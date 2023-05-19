Our dive into the Burnley Civic Trust Archive collection today looks at some more wonderful old Burnley Express photographs.
Take a look and see if you recognise anyone or anywhere.
1. Yorke House, Ormerod Street, 1981
Conservative Association members examining items on sale are (from the left): County Coun. J. Wyld, Miss D. Roylance (treasurer), Coun. Mrs E. Tate, Coun. L. Bullock (chairman), Coun. M. Tate and Coun. Mrs I. Sutcliffe. Photo: s
2. Salvation Army Hall, Elmwood Street, Burnley, 1982
The 23rd anniversary of the Salvation Army’s Silver Threads club was celebrated by a party for the club members over the age of 60 at the hall in Elmwood Street, Burnley. Entertainment was provided by Atherton YP Singing Company and their band. Photo: s
3. Rosehill House Hotel, Rosehill Avenue, 1971
Annual outings are a treat members of many a local organisation look forward to each summer, but not the members of the Young Wives' Club of Trinity Methodist Church, Padiham. They've replaced their annual trip with an annual dinner, and are pictured at the Rosehill House Hotel in Burnley, where the second dinner was held recently. And they don't look worried about the change of plan. After all, there's nothing like a slap-up meal when someone else does the cooking - as any housewife will agree! Photo: s
4. Burnley Cricket Club, 1971
Mr N. B. Stokes, headmaster of the Grammar School talks with a group of members and their wives.
The newly-formed Association of Friends of Burnley Grammar School began its programme of social activities with a buffet dinner dance at Burnley Cricket Club, at a time when fully comprehensive education may be reconsidered and the school's future may be in doubt. Photo: s