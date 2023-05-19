3 . Rosehill House Hotel, Rosehill Avenue, 1971

Annual outings are a treat members of many a local organisation look forward to each summer, but not the members of the Young Wives' Club of Trinity Methodist Church, Padiham. They've replaced their annual trip with an annual dinner, and are pictured at the Rosehill House Hotel in Burnley, where the second dinner was held recently. And they don't look worried about the change of plan. After all, there's nothing like a slap-up meal when someone else does the cooking - as any housewife will agree! Photo: s