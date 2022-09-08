Retro picture gallery: Fascinating photographs from Burnley's industrial and transport past
The Burnley Express, together with local historian Roger Frost and Burnley Civic Trust, have collaborated to bring you this remarkable set of photographs from Burnley’s industrial past.
By Dominic Collis
With everything from the culvert to the canal, this is a fascinating collection of photographs for anyone interested in our history.
