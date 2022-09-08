News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Birley’s Lodge Mill at Barden where the Leeds and Liverpool Canal enters Burnley. This image was taken well over 100 years ago.
Birley’s Lodge Mill at Barden where the Leeds and Liverpool Canal enters Burnley. This image was taken well over 100 years ago.

Retro picture gallery: Fascinating photographs from Burnley's industrial and transport past

The Burnley Express, together with local historian Roger Frost and Burnley Civic Trust, have collaborated to bring you this remarkable set of photographs from Burnley’s industrial past.

By Dominic Collis
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 2:45 pm
Updated Thursday, 8th September 2022, 2:45 pm

With everything from the culvert to the canal, this is a fascinating collection of photographs for anyone interested in our history.

1. ss20220905_0001.jpg

The canal at Elm Street in 1958. Cameron and Livingstone Mills can be seen, right, with railway waggons, carrying coal to Burnley gas works, in the foreground.

Photo: S

Photo Sales

2. ss20220905_0002.jpg

Another image showing Livingstone Mill with a number of broad barges which were used on the Leeds and Liverpool Canal.

Photo: S

Photo Sales

3. ss20220905_0003.jpg

Daneshouse, Throstle and Old Hall Mills from the canal bank. Originally the buildings were all cotton mills, but, when decline set in, the Lucas company took possession of the largest of them.

Photo: S

Photo Sales

4. ss20220905_0004.jpg

The upper part of the Burnley Embankment, one of the Seven Wonders of the Waterways. To the left is the Hill Top and Scar Top area of town. To the right, a number of wide barges line up above the Culvert.

Photo: S

Photo Sales
Burnley
Next Page
Page 1 of 3