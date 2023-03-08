2 . Town Mouse public house, Brown Street, 1982

Craig Simpson , left, and John Kaye outside the Town Mouse, with Craig’s painting of the pub. A new painting has been added to the many already on the walls of the Town Mouse, a water colour of the pub by 20 year-old Burnley artist, Craig Simpson, which had been commissioned by Town Mouse partner, John Kaye, to complement one they already had, but from a different view point.

Photo: S