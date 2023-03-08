Pubs and clubs, and their punters, in the 1970s and 1980s form our ‘Retro’ picture gallery this week.
There should be some familiar faces from the past at these drinking establishments from Burnley, Padiham, Read and Fence. Take a look.
1. Healey Wood Mill and Inn, Healey Wood Road
A mill demolition explosion on Sunday, 23rd May 1971, blew out pub windows in Healey Wood, and a flying brick from the blast hit a senior police officer on the knee. Windows at three houses in Hughes Street were smashed, and falling glass showered residents as they ran outside. Victim of the explosion, Supt. M. J. T. McKenzie-Folan was in the area where the demolition was taking place
2. Town Mouse public house, Brown Street, 1982
Craig Simpson , left, and John Kaye outside the Town Mouse, with Craig’s painting of the pub.
A new painting has been added to the many already on the walls of the Town Mouse, a water colour of the pub by 20 year-old Burnley artist, Craig Simpson, which had been commissioned by Town Mouse partner, John Kaye, to complement one they already had, but from a different view point.
3. Old Sparrow Hawk, 1982
The Old Sparrow Hawk, Fence, is one of only seven pubs in the country to receive a top award from Bass Charrington. Mr Alan Barrow, Bass East Lancs Sales Manager, Mr Harrison, and Mr and Mrs Butterworth.
4. Talbot Hotel
Workmen worked through the night putting the finishing touches to the Talbot Hotel's new French-style Gaiety Bar in preparation for its grand opening Wednesday lunchtime, 31st March 1971. The first pint was ceremonially pulled by the Mayor of Burnley (Ald. E. J. Willis) from behind the semi-circular bar, and his reward was a bottle of champagne presented to him by manager Mr Sid Thomas.
