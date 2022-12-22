News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Picture gallery: Historic images of Burnley's Nonconformist chapels

A pictorial history of Burnley’s many nonconformist chapels is the subject of today’s retro picture gallery.

By Dominic Collis
1 hour ago

Local historian Roger Frost has delved into the archives of Burnley Civic Society to bring us these fascinating pictures and potted history of this important of Burnley’s faith history.

1. Brunswick

The Brunswick United Methodist Chapel, of 1867, opposite the Town Hall, on Manchester Road

Photo: S

Photo Sales

2. Wesleyan

The Wesleyan Methodist Church, of 1905, which was on the higher part of Manchester Road, was an impressive building the tower of which survives

Photo: S

Photo Sales

3. Ebenezer

Two Nonconformist Chapels on Colne Road – on the left Ebenezer (1787) and, in the middle, Colne Road Wesleyan Methodist Chapel, of 1880

Photo: S

Photo Sales

4. Organ

Most Nonconformist Chapels had dominant organs like this one at Colne Road Chapel, Burnley

Photo: S

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3