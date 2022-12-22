A pictorial history of Burnley’s many nonconformist chapels is the subject of today’s retro picture gallery.
Local historian Roger Frost has delved into the archives of Burnley Civic Society to bring us these fascinating pictures and potted history of this important of Burnley’s faith history.
1. Brunswick
The Brunswick United Methodist Chapel, of 1867, opposite the Town Hall, on Manchester Road
2. Wesleyan
The Wesleyan Methodist Church, of 1905, which was on the higher part of Manchester Road, was an impressive building the tower of which survives
3. Ebenezer
Two Nonconformist Chapels on Colne Road – on the left Ebenezer (1787) and, in the middle, Colne Road Wesleyan Methodist Chapel, of 1880
4. Organ
Most Nonconformist Chapels had dominant organs like this one at Colne Road Chapel, Burnley
