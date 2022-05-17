During the workshops participants will develop skills in basic digital photography and image creation, writing, research, and storytelling towards curating an online exhibition.

Workshops starting on Wednesday May 18th will be held at Queen Street Mill Textile Museum in Burnley.

Bev Lamey, community engagement officer at Gawthorpe Textiles Collection, said: “This is part of a wider project funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund involving Gawthorpe Textiles Collection and Super Slow Way.

Gawthorpe Textiles Collection is looking to work with local residents to explore the stories that textiles can unlock in a free programme of six textile heritage workshops starting on May 18th

"As part of the project we are running workshops in different venues across Lancashire, linked to different museum collections. This programme of workshops is based at Queen Street Mill but run by myself and Rachel Midgley, the curator.

“The aim of the workshops is to enable participants to develop skills to allow them to curate exhibitions for an online gallery about Lancashire's Textile Treasures. The workshops will focus on the museum collections at Gawthorpe Textiles Collection and Queen Street Mill, giving the participants an opportunity to study items from each collection in close-up detail with the curators from both collections.

"We are keen to capture stories about personal connections with textile heritage and local textiles culture. The workshops do not include any making or textiles craftwork but do include an opportunity to develop photographic and digital skills, and are free to attend.”