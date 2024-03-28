I asked you what iconic sounds and smells remind you of Blackpool and there were some interesting comments. We’ve pulled together some of the best and dug into the archive for photos to illustrate some of those memories. From seagulls and salt air to screaming tourists on The Big One and the sound of ‘five gas lighters for a pound’ there were some great suggestions.
1. The iconic laughing clown
Tracey Dior: "The laughing clown at Blackpool Pleasure Beach and the sound of the trams, horse and carriages" Photo: National World
2. The sound of the Wurlitzer Organ in the Tower Ballroom
Alistair Butterfield: "The Tower Ballroom Wurlitzer organ."
Organist John Bowdler is pictured here seated at the Wurlitzer Photo: submit
3. The Big One
James Daniel Marinker: "The sound for me is the guests on the big one screaming as the coaster descends down the first drop and the Motown music booming out of soul suite. Love it." Photo: submit
4. Candy floss was high on the list of that sweet smell synonymous with the seaside
Dianne Beetham: "The smell of Fish and Chips ,Candyfloss, hotdogs and donuts as you walk along the seafront. Also the sound of the arcades, children all excited ,the horse and carriages clip clopping along the road, the seagulls and the trams ringing their bells along the track. Photo: National World