Here are our 10 most popular stories with Burnley Express readers in 2022

Burnley has had another jam-packed year of stories in 2022.

A trip down memory lane attracted readers the most, with a photo gallery of revellers at the town’s former nightclub Lava & Ignite taking the top spot in our list of most popular stories of the year.

Clarets fans were eager to know who would take over the reigns of Burnley FC following former manager Sean Dyche’s departure from the club, with football updates dominating the news.

Other big-hitters provided further opportunities to look back on the town’s former years and the places and people who have helped to shape it.

Here are the 10 headlines that grabbed readers’ attention the most in 2022:

1. Lava & Ignite in its heyday A blast from Burnley's past: 30 scenes from nights out at Hammerton Street's former leading nightclub Lava and Ignite between 2006 and 2011

2. Burnley FC Burnley next manager odds: new favourite named as ex-Wolves and Newcastle United bosses join race

3. Burnley FC Burnley next manager odds: Ex-Newcastle United manager among contenders for vacant T job

4. Burnley FC Burnley next manager odds: Former Turf Moor favourite races to the head of the betting to become Sean Dyche's successor