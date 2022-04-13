Folk of the Fylde in pictures: 34 photos to bring you memories of what we were up to back in 1992

These images are all showing the folk of the Fylde – not just Garstang, Morecambe, Lytham and Fleetwood. Do you recognise anyone? If you have old images you would like to share with us, email them with a description to: [email protected] READ MORE: IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
1. Fylde folk in 1992
Six apprentices at British Aerospace in Warton, near Preston, potted the black for charity when they rook part in a 24-hour snooker marathon. They managed to raise £700 in sponsorship and collections and will hand the cash to the NSPCC. The players are pictured, left to right: David Hiles, Colin Whalley, Mark Murray, Mark Jackson, Martin Joyce and Russell Apsinall
Photo: Archive
2. Fylde folk in 1992
Budding ballerina Tracey Birkmyre will soon achieve her lifelong dream when she gets the chance to tread the boards with stars from her favourite dance company. Tracey, 15, is to appear as a street urchin in the Northern Ballet Theatre's festive production of A Christmas Carol at the Grand Theatre, Blackpool, after winning a competition. A pupil at Carr Hill High School, Kirkham said it was a dream come true
Photo: Archive
3. Fylde folk in 1992
Housewife Jackie Hudson was getting in gear for an extra special Christmas celebration. Mrs Hudson, 34, of York Drive, Great Eccleston, near Preston, is the winner of The Evening Post Win A Car For Christmas competition. She drove off with an £8,000 shiny red Nissan Micra, donated by sponsors Fred Coupe Limited, of Walton-le-Dale
Photo: Archive
4. Fylde folk in 1992
There were more than 90 stars to follow as a primary school put on its nativity play. Weeks of rehearsals came to an end when all 92 pupils of Wrea Green County Primary, Wrea Green, near Preston, acted out the Nativity to a packed St Nicholas Church
Photo: Archive