Do you remember when the Olympic Torch came to Burnley ahead of the London Olympic Games in 2012?
With the Tokyo Olympic Games just around the corner our minds wander back to the build-up to the London Olympic Games of 2012.
Saturday, 26th June 2021, 3:45 pm
As part of the countdown, the Olympic Torch zig-zagged its way across the country and nine years ago this week it came to Burnley
Our Burnley Express pictures show the runners and crowds that marked this memorable occasion for the town.
