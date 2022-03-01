Clarets' famous FA Cup match to be commemorated in Royal Mail stamp

Royal Mail today announced the launch of a set of 10 stamps to mark the 150th anniversary of the Emirates FA Cup’s very first edition.

And, although not one Clarets fans will remember fondly, Burnley's 1-0 home defeat to Lincoln City in 2017 which saw Lincoln become the first non-league side in 103 years to reach the Quarter Finals, is one of the feature stamps.

A replica of the first trophy, known as the ‘little tin idol’, which was used from 1896-1910 after the original Cup was stolen. A new trophy (the design still used today) was introduced in 1911. Pictured beside it, the FA Cup winners’ medal awarded to Bradford City captain Jimmy Speirs in 1911. Speirs scored the only goal in the replay against Newcastle United, which secured a win for the ‘Bantams’.

The main set of six stamps celebrate some of the themes which make the competition so prestigious, and a mixture of colour and black and white photographs relive some of the most famous moments in its 150-year history.

Stamps in the main set show:

Lifting the Cup - Arsenal players Charlie George and Frank McLintock parading the trophy in 1971

Wembley Stadium - Crowds on the pitch at the 1923 Final – the first to be held at the original stadium in Wembley

Lincoln City's memorable FA Cup upset when they beat Premier League side Burnley 1-0 in the fifth round at Turf Moor on February 18th 2017

A Big Day Out - West Bromwich Albion supporters cheering their team in the 1968 Final

Classic Finals - Keith Houchen equalising for Coventry against Tottenham Hotspur in the 1987 Final

Royal Patronage - King George VI and Queen Elizabeth presenting the trophy to Sunderland captain Raich Carter in 1937

A further four stamps, presented in a miniature sheet, feature a selection of the competition’s artefacts from the National Football Museum, photographed specially for the stamp issue.

For 150 years, few other sporting events have produced as much joy and heartbreak or as many moments of raw emotion. It is a competition in which amateurs and semi-professionals can play in the finest stadia in the land, and the world’s best players run out in grounds holding only a few thousand people.

Just 12 teams took part in the inaugural 1871/72 edition, and while they might not have much else in common with the 729 modern day sides taking part in 2021/22, they shared the same dream: glory.

The Emirates FA Cup has always been a unique competition. For many fans it is about memories and moments on a football pitch that they associate with a time in their lives.

Like the game itself, aspects of it have changed over the course of those years. But when fans of all ages think about the competition, they think of names, places, matches, moments. One thing is guaranteed - the Emirates FA Cup will keep creating memories for generations to come.

Natasha Ayivor, Royal Mail, said: “The Emirates FA Cup has given the world some of the greatest displays of competition football and these stamps celebrate the magic of those moments. We feel there is no more fitting tribute to its 150th anniversary than this collection of Special Stamps.”