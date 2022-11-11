Local historian Roger Frost has delved into the Burnley Civic Trust archives for your enjoyment.

He said: “It will surprise you to learn that Burnley still has an almost unspoiled pre-agricultural village. Cockden is Briercliffe’s smallest village, little more than a hamlet.

"Its history goes back to at least the fifteenth century when we know that the Halstead family lived at what is now Cockden House. The House retains one of the last full walled gardens in the district. The village once contained four working farms and a number of small cottages occupied by labourers – some on farms, others in the nearby stone quarries – lived and worked here.

"Some of the properties housed handloom weavers. There are several local walks which include Cockden and its sylvan surroundings, but residents are worried about a solar panel application which, if granted, they suggest, would change their surroundings very considerably. To my mind this little piece of eighteenth century Burnley should be preserved for ever.”

Cockden House There has been a house here since the latter fifteenth century. Cockden House, once the home of the Halstead's of Briercliffe, is shown in its surviving walled garden

Twostoops One of the farming cottages of Cockden, this is properly known as "Twostoops" after the gateposts in front of the property

Pollard's Higher Cockden, or "Pollard's". This image was taken about 1890. Notice the small mullioned windows of an early seventeenth century house, and the kitchen garden to the front

Cottage This old cottage, in Cockden village, was built as a small barn but has served as a residential property for many years. Recently it has been renovated