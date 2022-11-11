Burnley's 15th Century pre-agricultural village
The charming village of Cockden is the focus of this week’s Retro picture gallery.
Local historian Roger Frost has delved into the Burnley Civic Trust archives for your enjoyment.
He said: “It will surprise you to learn that Burnley still has an almost unspoiled pre-agricultural village. Cockden is Briercliffe’s smallest village, little more than a hamlet.
"Its history goes back to at least the fifteenth century when we know that the Halstead family lived at what is now Cockden House. The House retains one of the last full walled gardens in the district. The village once contained four working farms and a number of small cottages occupied by labourers – some on farms, others in the nearby stone quarries – lived and worked here.
"Some of the properties housed handloom weavers. There are several local walks which include Cockden and its sylvan surroundings, but residents are worried about a solar panel application which, if granted, they suggest, would change their surroundings very considerably. To my mind this little piece of eighteenth century Burnley should be preserved for ever.”