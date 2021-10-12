Burnley Town Hall set for next stage of £1m. renovation

Burnley Council has applied for planning permission for repairs to the inner light well wall of the borough’s town hall in Manchester Road.

The authority’s development control committee has been recommended to approve the proposal.

A planning officer’s report tells councillors: “The building dates from 1884 to 88 and was designed to create a powerful and highly visible landmark within the town centre.

Burnley Town Hall

“It is constructed in a neo-Renaissance design and finished in sandstone ashlar with stone dressings under a slate roof with copper clad domed clock turret. Burnley Town Hall is a heritage asset of high significance reflected in its Grade II Listing.

“This application relates to a utilitarian part of the building located within its central core and comprising an inner light-well and its elevations including the windows serving the WC’s to the ladies and gents toilet areas on levels two, three and four.

“This part of the building, which is not visible from public view, has been assessed as having a low level of significance. This application seeks listed building consent for the removal of the existing defective render to the south-east facing elevation of the inner light-well and its replacement with large format fibre cement architectural panels fixed to the existing masonry.

“The wall dates from around the 1940s and is constructed of rendered brickwork with exposed structural steelwork carrying the reinforced concrete floor slab at each floor level.

“The exposed steelwork is suffering from corrosion which needs be addressed and works undertaken to prevent any further deterioration which could ultimately lead to the weakening of the structure.”