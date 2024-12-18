Burnley Empire Theatre Heritage Lottery open day pictures

By Dominic Collis
Published 18th Dec 2024, 16:05 BST
Burnley Empire Trust welcomed members of the public to see inside the town’s hidden gem for the last time this year as part of their project, to Connect People with Hidden Heritage, supported by The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The Trsut opened the doors to the public and collaborated with nearby gallery The Salon, to host a display of archive items and photographs documenting the Trust’s work from 2020 to present.

Take a look.

