The Trsut opened the doors to the public and collaborated with nearby gallery The Salon, to host a display of archive items and photographs documenting the Trust’s work from 2020 to present.
Take a look.
1 / 3
The Trsut opened the doors to the public and collaborated with nearby gallery The Salon, to host a display of archive items and photographs documenting the Trust’s work from 2020 to present.
Take a look.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.