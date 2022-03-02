A shot of the crowd which gathered for filming of the Saturday Superstore in Blackpool
Life in the 80s: 10 pictures of Blackpool folk in 1986

A selection of your photographs from days gone by.

By Naomi Moon
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 10:04 am

This week we are looking at 1986. Do you recognise yourself or anyone else in these pictures? Let us know. READ MORE: Picture memories from 1985. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: A look back at 1984

Keith Chegwin chats to Miss Blackpool during a recording for the Saturday Superstore in Blackpool

Some of the crowd who amassed for the filming of Saturday Superstore in Blackpool

A Lancashire housewife will have two reasons to celebrate this month. She is seeing her work go into print AND she's helping to raise funds for the starving. Margaret Wilson, a 26-year-old from Park Road, Kirkham, is delighted to have had one of her favourite recipes - chicken parmigiana - selected for inclusion in the Food Aid recipe book, edited by Delia Smith

Darter Geoff Tucker is as Lancashire as hot pot... and the treble tops with the lads in his local pub team. But all that could change when the 32-year-old steps up to the 'oche' in front of millions of TV viewers - wearing the red of Wales. Geoff will be an Englishman playing against England. But the match will be doubly embarrassing - it's in his hometown Preston! Geoff, who lives in Town Hill Walk, Wesham, is eligible for the Welsh team because his mother was born in Wrexham

