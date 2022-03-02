1. WBEGnews-05-03-22-Retro-NW(Upload)
Keith Chegwin chats to Miss Blackpool during a recording for the Saturday Superstore in Blackpool
Photo: Archive
Some of the crowd who amassed for the filming of Saturday Superstore in Blackpool
Photo: Archive
A Lancashire housewife will have two reasons to celebrate this month. She is seeing her work go into print AND she's helping to raise funds for the starving. Margaret Wilson, a 26-year-old from Park Road, Kirkham, is delighted to have had one of her favourite recipes - chicken parmigiana - selected for inclusion in the Food Aid recipe book, edited by Delia Smith
Photo: Archive
Darter Geoff Tucker is as Lancashire as hot pot... and the treble tops with the lads in his local pub team. But all that could change when the 32-year-old steps up to the 'oche' in front of millions of TV viewers - wearing the red of Wales. Geoff will be an Englishman playing against England. But the match will be doubly embarrassing - it's in his hometown Preston! Geoff, who lives in Town Hill Walk, Wesham, is eligible for the Welsh team because his mother was born in Wrexham
Photo: Archive