Behind the scenes pictures of Towneley Hall project in Burnley by Knox McConnell Architects and Historic Property Restoration

By Dominic Collis
Published 15th May 2024, 12:31 BST
The Burnley Express was given a behind-the-scenes peak at the largest restoration project ever undertaken on Burnley’s historic heritage gem Towneley Hall.

The art gallery and museum is home to some 30,000 historic artefacts which have had to be relocated due to the work, which was detailed yesterday in the Burnley Express.

Take a look around.

The ceiling in the Grand Hall of Towneley Hall. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

1. The ceiling in the Grand Hall of Towneley Hall. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The ceiling in the Grand Hall of Towneley Hall. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Work to restore the outside of Towneley Hall. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

2. Work to restore the outside of Towneley Hall. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Work to restore the outside of Towneley Hall. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Work to restore the outside of Towneley Hall. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

3. Work to restore the outside of Towneley Hall. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Work to restore the outside of Towneley Hall. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Work to restore the outside of Towneley Hall. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

4. Work to restore the outside of Towneley Hall. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Work to restore the outside of Towneley Hall. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Burnley