A trip down Memory Lane to the Wigan nightclub variously called Maximes, Tiffany's and Cube

1. Maximes aka Tiffany's aka Cube on Standisgate, Wigan
. Photo: STAFF
2. 1999
OLD FLAME...Dexter Love, new 70's D.J. at Maximes Nightclub, Standishgate, who is to fundraise for the Mayor's Charity on the Streets of Wigan on Saturday. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST
3. 1997
1997 - Models who strode the catwalk at the Cocktails and Dreams fashion show with Man at Zoo and hair by Spectrum Hair Salon staged at Maximes night club. Photo: FRANK ORRELL
4. 1982
The Wigan Licensed Victuallers ball at Tiffanys night club in 1982. Photo: STAFF
