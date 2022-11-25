News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Though named as Primrose Bank Hospital, on the card from which this image is taken, this is the Briercliffe Road Workhouse Infirmary of 1870
Though named as Primrose Bank Hospital, on the card from which this image is taken, this is the Briercliffe Road Workhouse Infirmary of 1870

A look back through time at the history of Burnley hospitals from workhouses and smallpox sanatoriums to maternity units

Historian Roger Frost delves into the Burnley Civic Trust archives to take a fascinating look back at the history of Burnley’s various different hospitals.

By Dominic Collis
3 minutes ago

Workhouses, smallpox sanatoriums and maternity units with familiar names all feauture in this fascinating photo gallery.

1. Smallpox hospital

Opposite the Briercliffe Road entrance to the Workhouse was the first Burnley Smallpox Hospital which was a conversion from a number of small cottages. They were replaced by two Police Houses though privately owned, about 50 years ago

Photo: S

Photo Sales

2. Marsden Road Sanatorium

The Marsden Road Sanatorium stood on a bend in Marsden Road. It was built to treat a number of infectious diseases, in 1899

Photo: S

Photo Sales

3. Bank Hall Maternity

Bank Hall Maternity Hospital opened in 1919 after the building had been used, with permission of the Thursby family, its owners, as a Military Hospital for First World War casualties

Photo: S

Photo Sales

4. Edith Watson

The Edith Watson Maternity Unit at Burnley General Hospital was opened in 1968. Its architects were Bradshaw, Gass & Hope, of Bolton who were responsible for Padiham Town Hall. Though undoubtedly a great asset to Burnley the design of the Unit leaves much to be desired

Photo: S

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Burnley