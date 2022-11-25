Historian Roger Frost delves into the Burnley Civic Trust archives to take a fascinating look back at the history of Burnley’s various different hospitals.
Workhouses, smallpox sanatoriums and maternity units with familiar names all feauture in this fascinating photo gallery.
1. Smallpox hospital
Opposite the Briercliffe Road entrance to the Workhouse was the first Burnley Smallpox Hospital which was a conversion from a number of small cottages. They were replaced by two Police Houses though privately owned, about 50 years ago
2. Marsden Road Sanatorium
The Marsden Road Sanatorium stood on a bend in Marsden Road. It was built to treat a number of infectious diseases, in 1899
3. Bank Hall Maternity
Bank Hall Maternity Hospital opened in 1919 after the building had been used, with permission of the Thursby family, its owners, as a Military Hospital for First World War casualties
4. Edith Watson
The Edith Watson Maternity Unit at Burnley General Hospital was opened in 1968. Its architects were Bradshaw, Gass & Hope, of Bolton who were responsible for Padiham Town Hall. Though undoubtedly a great asset to Burnley the design of the Unit leaves much to be desired
