19 retro snaps from legendary Burnley pub The Old Red Lion

By Sue Plunkett
Published 10th Jul 2025, 10:00 BST
Burnley had some great pubs back in the day.

And one of them was The Old Red Lion at the bottom of Manchester Road. A lively disco bar for many years, we have been featuring photos taken there back in the day by DJ Gaz Ali. And the fifth gallery has just dropped.

To see the pics we have already featured please click HERE and HERE and HERE and HERE.

1. Snaps from Burnley bar The Old Red Lion back in the day

2. Snaps from Burnley bar The Old Red Lion back in the day

3. Snaps from Burnley bar The Old Red Lion back in the day

4. Snaps from Burnley bar The Old Red Lion back in the day

