19 pictures that take in the changing face of Preston during the 1990s

1.
Captured from St. Walburge's Steeple, this image taken in 1993 mainly shows the elevated view of the Goss' factory complex, but many other Preston landmarks can be seen. Another image taken nowadays of the same area would be unrecognisable though
Photo: JP Smith
2.
An unusual 1998 view of the Harris Museum and Art Gallery, right in the heart of Preston. One constant in the ever-changing face of Preston
3.
This building could be viewed as an oddity in Preston city centre. Some parts retain all the original charm of the old Public Hall, but at the rear is now the Ring Way that runs through what would have been the main hall. This shot from 1999 shows the pub that was once housed there - the Flax and Furkin, also known as the Corn Exchange. Pictured by LJ Blackwell of Walton-le-Dale
Photo: LJ Blackwell
4.
This evocative picture shows the orchestra entrance of the old Public Hall on Fleet Street, Preston. All that was left to remind you of some of the great bands and musicians who played there over the years - until it was demolished in 1990, when this picture was taken. Photograph by Beth Hayes, courtesy of the Preston Historical Society
Photo: Beth Hayes