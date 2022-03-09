A bustling Fishergate in 1987
19 photo memories of the shops that lined 1980s Fishergate

The archives have thrown up these images of Preston’s Fishergate

By Naomi Moon
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 4:55 am

We continue our look at Preston’s two main shopping areas by taking a look at Fishergate in the 1980s. A busy time in the history of the street, featuring many shops sadly no longer seen on the high street. READ MORE: Lane Ends from 60s to 90s. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Preston in the 1980s

1. 1980s Fishergate

Nowadays it is the Fishergate bollard causing problems outside the Fishergate Centre. Back in 1988 it was subsidence

Photo: Archive

2. 1980s Fishergate

Queens Buildings on Fishergate. This row of shops is no longer there now, knocked down to make way for the Fishergate Centre

Photo: Archive

3. 1980s Fishergate

This is a familiar area to many folk now - it is the underground passageway that leads to 80sthe car park for the Fishergate Centre. This is what it looked like in the

Photo: Archive

4. 1980s Fishergate

Another view of the shops housed in Queens Buildings - once the home to the recruitment offices for the Royal Navy and the Royal Air Force

Photo: Archive

