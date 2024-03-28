Albert Pickup was the town’s civc head in 1978. And not only was he Burnley’ first Mormon mayor, he was also the first Conservative mayor since the re-organisation of local government in 1974. During his year in office Mr Pickup and his wife Jeanie raised thousands of pounds for many local charities and organisations, including Burnley Youth Theatre and Burnley General Hospital. Mr Pickup was on the board of governors at several Burnley schools and the father of three, along with his wife, fostered hundreds of children over the years.