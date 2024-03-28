16 photos from the collection of Burnley's first Mormon mayor featuring former Burnley FC owner Bob Lord, Prime Minister Ted Heath and the Queen

A former mayor of Burnley, who made history in the town when he became the first Mormon civic head, also ran his own photographic studio.
Albert Pickup was the town’s civc head in 1978. And not only was he Burnley’ first Mormon mayor, he was also the first Conservative mayor since the re-organisation of local government in 1974. During his year in office Mr Pickup and his wife Jeanie raised thousands of pounds for many local charities and organisations, including Burnley Youth Theatre and Burnley General Hospital. Mr Pickup was on the board of governors at several Burnley schools and the father of three, along with his wife, fostered hundreds of children over the years.

Mr Pickup’s photographic studio was situated in Westgate and these are some of the images from his collection, along with some taken by the Burnley Express. Mr Pickup died in 2006 at the age of 90.

Albert Pickup took this image of elephants, perhaps from a visting circus, outside his Mitre photographic studio in Westgate, Burnley, around 1948.

Albert Pickup took this image of elephants, perhaps from a visting circus, outside his Mitre photographic studio in Westgate, Burnley, around 1948.

Burnley's first Mormon Mayor Albert Pickup is pictured meeting the Queen at the Royal Garden Party in 1978

Burnley's first Mormon Mayor Albert Pickup is pictured meeting the Queen at the Royal Garden Party in 1978

A float in the Festival of Britain parade in Burnley around 1951. Albert Pickup is pictured standing right

A float in the Festival of Britain parade in Burnley around 1951. Albert Pickup is pictured standing right

The Festival of Britain Parade in 1951, Albert Pickup is pictured in the centre

The Festival of Britain Parade in 1951, Albert Pickup is pictured in the centre

