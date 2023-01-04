13 pictures of the iconic welcome to Blackpool arches and how they have changed through the decades
For tourists, driving under the welcome to Blackpool arch at Starr Gate is almost as memorable as spotting Blackpool Tower from the motorway.
By Claire Lark
17 minutes ago
Updated 4th Jan 2023, 11:33am
There have been a few different examples of arches through the years, including one outside Blackpool Pleasure Beach which was eventually dismantled for safety reasons in the 80s. But it’s the one at Starr Gate which evokes memories. These photos celebrate the iconic structures which are the gateway to Blackpool where everyone is ‘Always Welcome’
