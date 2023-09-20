News you can trust since 1877
North Shore Boating Pool was a magnet for tourism in its heyday.
By Claire Lark
Published 19th Dec 2022, 10:33 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 10:28 BST

Built in 1921, it was supposed to have been an open air baths but was instead turned into a leisure pool with motorboats, canoes, deckchairs and refreshments. It was a success until the 1970s but these photos show, sadly, how desperate it had become in the 1980s when it had been left abandoned. By 1983 it was a dumping ground for old cars, twisted metal, the remaining boats and even industrial machinery. A year later it was part of a multi-million pound redevelopment of the area and the pool was eventually cleared up for the summer season of the 1986. It didn’t last though and became obsolete until the area was filled in for a go-karting run.

This was in April 1983 and the boating pool had been described by local hoteliers as 'intolerable'. No wonder.

This was in April 1983 and the boating pool had been described by local hoteliers as 'intolerable'. No wonder.

This looks like the 1950s...

This looks like the 1950s...

Such a mess - plant machinery had somehow ended up in there, old tyres and vehicles...

Such a mess - plant machinery had somehow ended up in there, old tyres and vehicles...

By 1983, the boating pool was derelict with abandoned cars, twisted metal and debris. It was a sad sight

By 1983, the boating pool was derelict with abandoned cars, twisted metal and debris. It was a sad sight

