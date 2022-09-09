Royal Red Rose: Queen Elizabeth II’s Lancastrian landmarks, including castles, estates, a pub, and even a motorway
The death of Queen Elizabeth II marks the transfer of the Crown’s regional landholdings to King Charles III and, as well as being the ceremonial head of state of the United Kingdom, the Queen had a private property portfolio amounting to billions of pounds in value. Included in that portfolio are a few places in Lancashire.
On top of famous landmarks such as Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle, and Sandringham, Her Majesty owned property across Lancashire. In fact, during his time as Chairman of the Duchy of Lancaster, Lord Shuttleworth claims that he often heard the Queen remarking on what a wonderful part of the world Lancashire was and how she believed she could happily live in the area.
Amongst Her Majesty’s portfolio were castles, countryside estates, a famed countryside pub, a stretch of motorway, a portion of Lancastrian shoreline, and expert seaside guides. Most fall under the Duchy of Lancaster, the private estate of the Duke of Lancaster which falls under the ownership of the Crown and whose principal purpose is to provide a source of independent income to the sovereign.
As of March this year, the Crown Estate had £16.5bn-worth of net assets as per its annual report and, while the Duchy of Lancaster is administered separately, it still consists of more than 45,000 acres. The Duchy’s holdings are administered in eight units known as surveys which have been acquired over seven centuries through marriage, inheritance, gifts, and confiscation.
Here we take a look at a few areas in the county formerly owned by Her Majesty.