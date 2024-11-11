Photographs from Burnley Remembrance Sunday service

By Dominic Collis
Published 11th Nov 2024, 13:55 BST
Burnley fell silent as the evocative strains of the Last Post echoed around the Peace Gardens during this year’s annual Remembrance Sunday service.

The Burnley Express captured these poignant pictures and video as uniformed organisations, the clergy, military and civic dignitaries gathered with members of the public for the service.

Burnley's annual Remembrance service at the Peace Gardens. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

