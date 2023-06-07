The procession will stop at the Peace Gardens to hold a memorial service before leaving to continue the parade.

Two flute bands will be attending from Scotland, as well as Bellshill Defenders and Whitburn Flute Band.

Last year's parade in Burnley

Organisers said that Lodges will be attending from all four countries of the United Kingdom.

The Lodge last paraded in Burnley in 2022 to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.