Pendle Sons of Ulster parading in Burnley to mark the King's Coronation

The Pendle Sons Of Ulster LOL25 are holding a parade for the King’s Coronation through the streets of Burnley this Saturday at noon.
By Dominic Collis
Published 7th Jun 2023, 14:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 16:13 BST

The procession will stop at the Peace Gardens to hold a memorial service before leaving to continue the parade.

Two flute bands will be attending from Scotland, as well as Bellshill Defenders and Whitburn Flute Band.

Last year's parade in BurnleyLast year's parade in Burnley
Organisers said that Lodges will be attending from all four countries of the United Kingdom.

The Lodge last paraded in Burnley in 2022 to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The Pendle Sons of Ulster will be parading in BurnleyThe Pendle Sons of Ulster will be parading in Burnley
