Mark McNeill, who lives in Warton, is a landscape and astro photographer.

His book Britain By Night includes locations which have inspired him – taken against the night sky.

Mark said: “I have always enjoyed staying out all night under the stars.

“It's truly amazing if you are in a dark skies’ location.

"I started about 15 years ago, capturing my daughter growing up, and camping under the Milky Way.”

Mark says his favourite location for night sky photography is Hadrian's Wall in Northumberland.

There are over 120 photographs in the new book, and we exclusively reveal some of them in this picture gallery, showing scenes from Blackpool, to Burnley, to Lancaster, and beyond.

Lytham Windmill is lit up by a flash of lightning

The Big One at Blackpool, reflected in the sands

All is quiet in Keswick by night

The Spitfire Memorial at Fairhaven Lake, Lytham St Annes, against the background of a star-speckled sky