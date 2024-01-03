Keeping East Lancashire in the Picture: Call for volunteers to support archive of historic Burnley and Pendle photos
Keeping East Lancashire in the Picture will bring together thousands of people of different ages and backgrounds to make the amazing collections of historic photographs in their libraries more accessible, inclusive and sustainable.
The council is calling for 75 digitisation and research volunteers across four project hubs based in libraries in Burnley, Nelson, Colne and Accrington.
With a budget of £222,000, the project will see schools, community groups and individuals in Burnley, Pendle and Hyndburn invited and encouraged to help create new collections reflecting community life today, make digital versions of 100,000 images and share both old and new photos off and online, latterly through the Red Rose Collections.
A key aim is to ensure the collections reflect the diversity of the communities in East Lancashire.
To apply to be a volunteer, contact [email protected] or 01772 533039.