The parade will take place in Clitheroe Castle Park on the morning of Saturday September 10th, starting from Trinity Community Hub at 10am, with placards commemorating innovations with local connections – creations ranging from shuttles for safer weaving to an electric submarine.

“Some of these inventions come from more than a hundred years ago, others were more recent ideas. We will be representing this spread of time by encouraging our placard-carriers and others in the parade to dress accordingly – perhaps with a Victorian flavour, or in a favourite 20th century style.

"Younger members of the community might even wish to take us into futuristic invention by dressing as super-heroes,” said Maureen Fenton, joint co-ordinator of the Clitheroe HOD Steering Group.

Clitheroe Castle. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Anyone interested in joining the parade – as an individual or as a family group – should contact Maureen at [email protected] for further details. If you’d rather just come and watch, then turn up at Trinity Community Hub or in the Castle Field Park at 10am on Saturday September 10th.

Astounding Inventions is the national theme for this year’s Heritage Open Days, which takes place across England from September. 9th to 18th.