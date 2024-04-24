Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Lord Lieutenant of Lancashire, Amanda Parker, cut the ribbon as notable guests, including MPs Antony Higginbotham and Andrew Stephenson, Mayor of Pendle Councillor Brian Newman, representatives from UCLAN, Burnley College and Nelson and Colne College and business owners, all gathered to commemorate the next significant milestone in the history of the collection.

Chairman of Trustees, Lord Charles Shuttleworth, expressed his own deep gratitude to all who contributed to the successful relocation of over 30,000 priceless textile items.

Director Linda Drury, curator Rachel Midgley, assistant curator Rachel Terry, and dedicated volunteers were praised for their tireless efforts in making this transition possible.

The Lord Lieutenant of Lancashire, Amanda Parker JP, carrying out the official ribbon cutting of the Gawthorpe Textiles Collection’s new home, alongside the chairman of Trustees, Lord Charles Shuttleworth

Originally curated by Rachel Kay-Shuttleworth MBE, the Gawthorpe Textile Collection holds a rich heritage deeply rooted in East Lancashire.

It is now cared for by a board of trustees, who, inspired by Rachel's enduring motto, “Cherish the past, adorn the present, create for the future,” are committed to carrying on her admirable community and educational work.

Lord Shuttleworth said: “The collection was previously housed in Gawthorpe Hall, where we faced challenges in maintaining adequate storage conditions. The decision to relocate to the Northlight was driven by a commitment to preserve and protect these invaluable treasures for future generations.

“Northlight is a former cotton mill and holds a wealth of historical significance, so we felt it was the perfect new home. With ample space and improved accessibility, the new location promises to enhance public engagement and educational outreach initiatives.”

Lord Shuttleworth then outlined ambitious plans to broaden access to the collection and further its educational mission.

However, financial constraints pose a significant challenge in meeting this end goal, prompting a call to action for support from the community.

He announced that the Trustees have received an offer to match donations up to a total of £60,000. This initiative aims to sustain the collection's operations while paving the way for long-term financial sustainability.

Director Linda Drury said: “As the collection embarks on this new chapter, we are looking to support from the community to help safeguard and nurture this cultural gem.