Bygone Burnley: Bridge Street and 1292 corn mill, with historian Roger Frost MBE
Respected local historian Roger Frost MBE tells us the history of Bridge Street, which is where the first buildings in Burnley were erected in the 13th Century, notably a corn mill in 1292.
The street is now home to the Bridge Bier Huis, and was originally known as Mill Lane, because of the corn mill which was built by the lord of the manor who asked King Edward I for a royal privilege to build it.
Barley was needed for the brewing industry. Centuries later the area became home to the Hargreaves Brewery, later taken over by Massey’s in the 1920s.
Roger then takes us to the pub’s car park, which was the site of a lodge linked to the River Brun which provided the water to power the corn mill.
The lord of the manor, Roger reveals, was Henry de Lacy, the Earl of Lincoln, who was a personal friend of Edward I, having been brought up together in the same royal household.
An influential figure, Henry even served as ‘Regent of the Kingdom’ during the following king, Edward II’s reign, while he was away in Scotland.
The final part of our video looks at a row of buildings, seen from the car park, part of which was the studio of artist David Wild. The same row was also used as the social club for former Burnley company Lucas’, which helped to develop the jet engine.