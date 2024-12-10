Burnley’s historic former Empire Theatre will open its doors for the last time this year alongside a new exhibition showcasing its road to restoration.

Thanks to the support of The National Lottery Heritage Fund, the Burnley Empire Trust are thrilled to be inviting members of the public to see inside the Grade II Listed Burnley Empire on Saturday December 14th and Sunday 15th between 10am and 2pm.

Made possible by National Lottery players, the Trust have collaborated with The Salon, (formally known as the Red Triangle) at 160 lower St James’s Street, to exhibit large photographs documenting the building over time, and to provide a welcoming meeting point ahead of the tours commencing.

As well as seeing inside the Empire, visitors to the gallery will have the opportunity to see previously unseen photographs documenting the work behind the scenes by BET Trustee Allen Thomasson, Ben Hamlen from NorthFilms, and professional photographer Tom Lally who documented a recent visit from the Frank Matcham Society.

Photograph by Tom Lally taken during a visit by the Frank Matcham Society earlier this year which is on display at The Salon

Anyone interested in visiting the Burnley Empire are asked to meet promptly at quarter past the hour and quarter to the hour from 10am until 2pm at The Salon gallery.

Rather than asking people to register in advance the Trust are keen to make the event easily accessible by asking people to drop into the exhibition on lower St James’s Street to register their interest in visiting the Empire ahead of the tour groups making their way over to the building.

Burnley Empire Trust chair Sophie Gibson said: “Earlier this year we received a grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund for our exciting heritage project, Connecting People with Heritage and we’ve thoroughly enjoyed hearing about peoples memories and excitement for restoring the Burnley Empire for the local and wider community.

“The exhibition at The Salon feels like a celebration of what we’ve achieved so we’re really looking forward to meeting more people this weekend and opening the doors for visitors to see inside the Burnley Empire.

“We’ll also have the support from some talented art and design students from Burnley College who have produced some very special items on display and for people to take home. This is a free event which has been made possible thanks to the support of National Lottery players.”

The Salon is situated just before the former Cross Keys Hotel (now known as The Winter Lotus Brew House) at 160, St James’s Street, and will be offering extended opening times this Saturday and Sunday from 10am until 4pm to help accommodate a starting point for the tours.

The Salon is run by Creative Spaces Burnley who have recently undertaken the newly refurbished One Two Three, St James’s Street opposite the original entrance to the Burnley Empire.

Creative Director at Creative Spaces Burnley, Jai Redman said: “The restoration of the Empire is central to the vision of lower St James’s Street as a contemporary cultural quarter. It’s the jewel in the crown of Burnley town centre’s architectural heritage and absolutely unique.”

Weather and tour capacity permitting, guests will be asked to wear hard hats and hi-viz vests which will be provided on arrival. Sensible shoes are required and warm clothing.