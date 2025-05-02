Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fascinating new project is aiming to literally unearth the hidden heritage and archaeology of Burnley and Nelson.

At the end of April, Bluestone Archaeology Community Interest Company will be submitting a bid to the National Heritage Lottery Fund for £95,000 for a two-year project.

Director Dave Fuller is delighted with the groundswell of support, including Nelson and Colne College, Burnley Football Club in the Community and Burnley Rotary Club, along with more than 270 people who have joined the public group Burnley and Nelson Big Dig and offered to help.

Dave said: “The heritage in this area of the North West is massively under researched. We already have an idea of three locations which we are very keen to investigate.

Volunteer Jim drawing what has been uncovered of Hapton Tower

“Anyone coming on board will be helping to unearth lost archaeology and heritage for future generations to enjoy and learn from.

“We are planning to have an exhibition in Towneley Hall and to take artefacts into schools so pupils and students can better understand their heritage.”

Considerable work has already been carried out researching the areas where the dig will take place.

Bluestone archaeologist Steve Baldwin said: “Our core study area is overlooking Pendle Witch country in Great Marsden, Nelson, between Pendle Hill and Boulsworth Hill to the north-east on the Burnley moors close to the Lancashire and Yorkshire county border.

“Other sites of interest in this expansive upland landscape include: Brierfield, Castercliffe, Catlow, Shelfield and the Thursden Valley.”

The Burnley Express this week produed a video with respected local historian Roger Frost MBE which examined what is believed to be the site of an Iron Age fort on elevated land at Castercliffe, which sits above Nelson and Colne.

Although much is known about the Pendle Witches, the team are keen to uncover our earlier heritage. Dave said it would be interesting if they found evidence of any battles which might support the belief by many that Burnley is the location of the Anglo-Saxon and Viking battle from AD937 – the Battle of Brunanburh.

Steve said: “If Burnley was proven to be the true location of this legendary battle it would be a very important archaeological discovery and generate a great deal of worldwide interest.”

The local monument known as Walton Spire above Nelson is also an area of interest and Bluestone have used LiDAR sensors to detect possible banked ditches in the area.

The ancient settlement at Catlow has its origins in the Bronze Age or earlier. There is evidence for barrows - burial mounds, hillforts and nearby a long-lost stone circle which was destroyed in the early-Victorian period.

At Townhouse earthwork features and ridge and furrow ploughing points to the existence of a deserted medieval settlement associated with monastic benefactors.

Steve sad: “If funded, the project would aim to carry out field walking and geophysical survey followed by archaeological excavation including test-pitting and trial-trenching.”

It is hoped that work can begin later this year.

Anyone who wants to get involved with the project can join the Facebook group Burnley and Nelson Big Dig or email [email protected] or [email protected]