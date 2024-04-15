The exclusive heritage project has seen the Friends of Lancashire Archives join forces with Burnley Football Club in the Community, the National Football Museum, experts, fans and a host of partners in order to produce a fascinating look back into the club's illustrious past. The exhibition, which was launched in November and will be housed at Burnley Library, will run for two years.

A spokesman for Clarets Collected said: “In addition to welcoming more visits from various Primary Schools in the area groups such as the Burnley Civic Society and Burnley FC in the Community's Turf Talk group into Burnley Library to hear all about the collection in detail we have also been out on the road to an LCC Education and Cultural Services awareness day, and to the official opening of the Volunteering and Community Hub in Burnley, to spread word about us and forge links with the wider world as we continue to grow. And continue to grow we certainly have. Since the initial donations from authors Dave Thomas and Mike Smith and collector Graham Shutt, several others have come forward and donated their own collection of books, magazines, match programmes, cuttings, and general memorabilia. These have now been incorporated into the collection and has meant we have been able to have things like duplicate programmes out on open display for people to be able to handle.”