Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The volunteers who run the facility have decided that, instead of cancelling the March 17th event, they will take advantage of the resting engines to open all the usual off-limits areas to visitors – as well as cutting admission fees for the day.

“Many parts of the building are usually out of bounds for safety reasons while the boiler and the steam engines are in full flow,” said chairman Tim Maudsley. “We hoped to have the repairs completed on time for our first Steaming Sunday but now we are going to turn a negative into a positive – if we can’t run the engines, we can let the visitors see all the areas that are usually closed-off.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Volunteers and welders had been tackling unexpected maintenance issues during the winter shut-down but it was only recently they discovered the work could not be completed in time.

Bancroft Mill Engine Museum in Barnoldswick

Tim concluded: “It will still be a great day out for young and old but especially for the more technically-minded, who will be able to see everything in much more detail.”

Entrance charges for the special day will be £5 for adults and free for all under 16s. Opening times are 11am to 4pm.

Bancroft Mill Engine Museum is a charity maintained by volunteers. Apart from some grant aid from various bodies, it is largely funded by public Steaming Days when visitors can see the enormous engine working under full power along with many other working exhibits.