News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

12 vintage photos celebrating Burnley’s poignant mill history

Our nostalgic look back at days gone by takes us on a tour of Burnley’s mills this week.
By John Deehan
Published 26th Jan 2024, 06:00 GMT
Updated 26th Jan 2024, 22:21 GMT

The pictures featured here are part of Keeping East Lancashire in the Picture, a two-year Lancashire Archives volunteer project bringing together people of different ages and backgrounds to digitise and make the collections of historic photographs in Burnley, Colne, Nelson and Accrington libraries more accessible, inclusive and sustainable. The project is funded by the The National Lottery Heritage Fund and the Friends of Lancashire Archives.

.

1. Finsley Mill, Burnley (1991)

. Photo: Lancashire County Council

Photo Sales
.

2. John Grey Mills, Burnley (1953)

. Photo: Lancashire County Council

Photo Sales
.

3. Clocktower Mill, Burnley (c.1975)

. Photo: Lancashire County Council

Photo Sales
.

4. Queen Street Mill, Briercliffe (1982)

. Photo: Lancashire County Council

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleyColneNelsonAccrington