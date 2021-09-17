Whalley residents to have their say on licensed premises

A probe has been launched whether residents think the number of licensed premises in Whalley is too high

Ribble Valley Borough Council has launched a probe into whether residents think the village’s "cumulative impact assessment", or CIA, should be extended.

Cumulative impact assessments are undertaken to see if the number, type or density of licensed premises is too high, or serious problems of nuisance and disorder exist, or have started to exist outside or in the vicinity of those premises.

The assessment does not impact on existing licences, but must be taken into account if there are objections to applications for new or varied licences.

A CIA was approved for Whalley and Painter Wood in 2019, but Ribble Valley Borough Council wants to know if there is sufficient demand for a formal consultation into its extension.

Ribble Valley Borough Council’s head of legal and democratic services, Mair Hill, said: “In response to concerns about the proliferation of premises selling alcohol in Whalley, the council’s licensing committee requested an investigation in 2018 into whether there was sufficient evidence to warrant a formal cumulative impact assessment.

“Whalley residents and businesses, including licensed premises, were consulted about the matter, as a result of which an assessment took place.

“As the CIA is due to expire, we want to know whether residents and businesses would like a formal consultation on extending it.”

The consultation asks a range of questions on the number of licensed premises in Whalley and Painter Wood, how respondents have been impacted by those premises and whether any more licences should be granted.

The results of the consultation will be reported to Ribble Valley Borough’s Licensing Committee in November.

The consultation runs from Monday, September 20th, until Sunday, October 10th, and is open to residents in the Whalley and Painter Wood ward.