Whalley country store’s gift for Rosemere

The donation was raised by the country store’s customers, who took up an invitation earlier last month (September) to join a group morning dog walk organised by staff and to enter their pets in a family dog show later that same day.

The store in Mitton Road began supporting Rosemere Cancer Foundation 15 years ago when its founders John and Dorothy Townson were still in charge.

Their son and current managing director Jonathan Townson and his staff have continued that support by hosting an annual pet themed family fun day. Over this time and with this year’s donation, they have gifted almost £6,000 to the charity.

A gift in store for Rosemere Cancer Foundation from (left to right) Whalley Corn Mills managing director Jonathan Townson, manager Pam Floyd, John Townson, Dorothy Townson with Luna the dog, Sarah Hampson and Kath Ormiston

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, which is the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two

counties, including those at Burnley General Teaching and the Royal Blackburn Hospitals .